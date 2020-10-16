The Rushenyi county NRM flag bearer Mwesigwa Rukutana has been nominated to contest for the same seat with others from other political parties.

Minister Rukutana was the first aspirant to be nominated by Beine Robert the Ntungamo district returning officer at the election offices Ntungamo municipality.

Speaking to the press after nomination Minister Rukutana refuted claims that he connived with Dr Tanga Odoi saying that he not on the ground during that time.

He condemned those who say that he bribed the Ntungamo District NRM registrar Maria Mirembe Beitwa and the National NRM electoral chairman Dr Tanga Odoi

The Minister urged the people of Rushenyi County to remain calm and cooperate if they are to promote the cohesion of the NRM party.

The Ntungamo district woman MP Hon Naome Kabasharira has categorically vowed to face off with minister of state for labor and NRM flag bearer for Rushenyi Hon Mwesigwa Rukutana to reclaim her victory.

Kabasharira noted that her victory was altered by the NRM electoral commissioner chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi a force behind my candidature as independent with a symbol of a clock signifying that this time to reclaim her victory.

She noted that people who voted for her are still live explaining let both face it off for another run and they will determine who should represent them in the 11th parliament.

The MP Kajara county Timuzigu Michael Kamugisha who is NRM flag bearer assured the people of Kajara that he will continue being down to earth, honest and lobby for them under the manifesto of NRM.

The Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga who is in ANT party noted he crossed to ANT in order to have a sense of belonging but warned the voters to consider leader who will bring service nearer to them instead of tagging themselves of political parties which will not help them.

The NRM Ntungamo Municipality flag bearer Yona Musinguzi noted that he will focus on service delivery to the voters but not spending time in news and on media.

At least 15 candidates have been dully nominated from different areas of jurisdiction.

Others are Bata Kamateneti Jocelyn as NRM flag bearer for Ntungamo District woman MP and Catherine Namara Matsiko as independent , Eliakim Atumanya Kapson independent for Kajara county, Nuwagaba Isaac on FDC Ruhaama county, Bishanga Moses Kafumba and Ampereza Hillary both independents for Ntungamo Municipality, Nkwatsibwe Zinkuratiire Henry NRM flag bearer for Ruhaama county, Kamukama Benjamin Katangura NRM flag bearer for Ruhaama East, Kahumuza Erick independent for Rushenyi and Dr Bimanywaruhanga Benjamin FDC for Rushenyi county.