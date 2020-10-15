The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa on Wednesday 14th October 2020 hosted a farewell luncheon in honour of the outgoing Ambassador of Japan His Excellency Kazuaki Kameda.

Kutesa paid a glowing tribute to Amb. Kameda for the significant role he has played in promoting the excellent and friendly bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda.

He cited the New Nile Bridge, the Road Construction and maintenance equipment, the ongoing Kampala Flyover Project, and interventions in the fields of Agriculture, Health and various Community services as landmark achievements made during the tenure of Amb. Kameda. He wished the Ambassador a safe journey back and success in his future assignments.

In his response Ambassdor Kameda thanked the Government and the people of #Uganda, and in particular, Kutesa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for all the cooperation and facilities put at his disposal during his tour of duty. He promised to continue promoting the good relations between the two countries.

The luncheon was attended by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Mohammed Sulieman Ahmed, the Chief Representative of JICA Uganda, the Permanent Secretary Amb. Patrick Mugoya, and Senior Officials from the Ministry.