Justice Forum (JEEMA) party has set up tough conditions that the National Unity Platfrom (NUP) must follow if at all they are to have an alliance in the forthcoming 2021 general Elections.

A few days ago, JEEMA led by their president general Asuman Basalirwa announced that they would be supporting NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in next year’s elections.

Following the disclosure, both parties agreed that in order to avoid clashes there must be a written document that both leaders from each side will sign and affirm to follow the requirements stated therein.

Sources allege that JEEMA’s leadership has already penned down their document including all conditions that NUP must fulfil if they are going to move together.

According to our sources, the written agreement has already been sent to NUP to peruse through and also put its conditions if it has or remove some conditions that may not favour them or add in its own.

After, NUP’s endorsement, soon this week or next week both parties will inform the public how far they have agreed on their alliance.

In one of the hard conditions, JEEMA asked NUP to leave some Parliamentary seats for former.

“We as JEEMA wrote down what we think that will help the two parties to score good results in the coming elections. Even our friends in NUP will have to put down their likes and then after the middle ground we shall tell the country what we have agreed. We even ask other political parties to come and we join hands to clean our country,” said Abdul Noor Kyamundu, the JEEMA spokesperson.

Kyamundu added although they sent the document to NUP, they have not signed on it saying that signatures will be put on the agreement at the same time by both parties.

If this alliance comes to pass, there are many questions if it will work given the fact that they are many alliances made by the members of the opposition especially in election periods but they have not even stood to the dee day of the election.