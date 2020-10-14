The Uganda Police Force together with Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force have denied taking money from the National Unity Platfrom (NUP) headquarters in Kamwokya.

On Wednesday, Police and Military Police raided NUP offices and took all the red berets and other attires similar to that of the army.

Following the raid, the opposition party leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine accused security forces of stealing their money amounting to Shs23 million and forms having nomination signatures for of their candidates.

“After the criminals left our offices, the team has just finished assessing what has been stolen in broad daylight. I have been informed that most of our forms with signatures for nominations have been taken away! They have also taken 23 million shillings, part of which was meant to facilitate our parliamentary candidates with nomination fees, “Bobi Wine said in a statement on Wednesday.

” They have also taken so many of our branding materials including posters, banners, berets, t-shirts, pens, notebooks, etc. Our CCTV cameras have been vandalised and equipment was taken away. Some comrades have been arrested and are being held at Kira Road police station. I have also been informed that so many of our people who are selling NUP branding materials in town are being arrested with reckless abandon.”

However, Enanga in the press conference held at the Central Police in Kampala this evening said that security forces only took things that were similar to those of the security forces.

“We only took things that look like that of the security forces, we left pens T-shirts, berets, we never took umbrellas,” he said.

Enanga also told NUP to wait for the search certificate which entails everything that was taken from all places they raided.

“We are professionals and we know what we have been doing, so we know what we took,” he said.