The National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kamwokya were on Wednesday sealed off by security forces led by Uganda Police.

The offices were stormed by the security operatives at around 11:30am.

The security forces picked promotional materials including T-shirts, umbrellas, badges among others before loading them on their waiting cars.

Bobi Wine-the NUP leader had just concluded addressing the press about NUP’s planned strategy of traversing the whole country to popularise his presidential candidature.

All those who were found inside the party headquarters are not being allowed to leave the premises except journalists.

“The military, police and other security agencies have laid siege on the National Unity Platform Platform offices in Kamwokya. Several of our staff and leaders have been arrested. They are breaking into the different offices, taking all documents and other valuables,” Bobi Wine posted on his social media platforms.