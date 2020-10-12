Police is hunting for Anita Kays the alleged organizer of a sex party at Towers Bar and Lodge in Kireka where 21 people were arrested over the weekend.

Anita is accused of recruiting under-aged girls into prostitution and child pornography which according to Police is criminal.

Police says she has been organizing these weekly sex parties and orgies in Kireka, Mukono and other suburbs of Kampala.

Among those arrested at the Kireka party was a 16-year-old who had so far slept with four men. She told Police that her younger sister, aged 14, is also active in the same sexual acts. Their elder sister who is said to have recruited the two juveniles into the sexual acts has already been arrested.

“She has been bringing her own sisters from the village and grooming them into these acts. We are going to charge her with aggravated trafficking in persons. Efforts are ongoing to track down Anita Kays of Kireka together with another woman called Panadol from Kawaala,” Police spokesperson, Uganda Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga said on Monday.

“This case shows how girls are still vulnerable even when we hand them to relatives. We are investigating the suspects on human trafficking of children, promotion of child pornography.”

Enanga said such activities are dangerous which spreax HIV and Covid-19 since participants are in close physical contact. Police will also question the owners of the said lodge for operating a brothel and violating the health safety guidelines against Covid-19.

Background:

Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area on Saturday raided and arrested 21 suspects who participated in a sex party.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that they got intelligence information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the force when the party has started.

“Towards midnight, the police was notified that the sex games had started and we swung in action. We got the participants red handed,” Onyango said in a statement on Sunday.

“They have been arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station on charges of disobedience of lawful orders on Covid-19 and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of the infectious disease.”