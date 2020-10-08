President Yoweri Museveni has fired Frank Bagyenda Kaka-the Director General of Internal Security Organization (ISO).

Kaka has been replaced with Charles Oluka.

According to ChimpReports news website, Museveni decided to relieve Kaka off his duties due to crimes committed by ISO operatives under his watch.

“A formal announcement is expected anytime from now,” a well placed official told the local website.

Oluka will be deputized by Emmy Katabazi who previously headed the ISO media desk.

Kaka played a key intelligence role during the NRA War that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

He had retired to his farm in Kalangala Island before being brought back on board by Museveni as part of the wider effort to use old NRA cadres to strengthen the country’s security.