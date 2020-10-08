Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president general Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been declared as party presidential flag bearer for the 2021 general elections.

Wasswa Biriggwa- the other contender pulled out of the race before elections on Thursday.

Biriggwa, the party chairperson said he stepped down in favor of Amuriat so that he can concentrate on uniting the opposition.

“I am leaving my brother to carry on the flag. I’m instead going to concentrate on unifying the opposition,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Amuriat said that when he becomes President of Uganda next year, he will appoint Biriggwa as his deputy.

“And therefore when I become the president next year, he will be my deputy president and this is serious. It’s not a joke,” Amuriat said.

“When Ambassador joined FDC, I didn’t believe in him. Even when he contested for the position of chairman, I didn’t trust him because I thought he would lead FDC to Museveni. I even decampaigned him, but I was completely wrong. I have come to know him as an honest and reliable man who is the real leader of the party.”