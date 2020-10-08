The National Resistance Movement [NRM] leadership wars in Kayunga have escalated thus forcing the district general Secretary to resign.

Joseph Ouma, the Kayunga district NRM party secretary has resigned citing poor handling of petitions arising from the grossly primaries for local government that were held last month.

Ouma explained that the district NRM office received about 20 petitions from primaries for local government positions but there hasn’t been any moves to look into any of them which has brewed feud among the members.

He attributes the delay or lack of Justice to the fact that most of the winners declared were those opposed to Moses Kalangwa’s leadership since he has been fighting with the District Registrar Fred Watuwa.Kalangwa is the NRM chairperson in Kayunga district.

Although Mr Watuwa confirmed that he had indeed experienced some pressure to overturn his earlier declarations, he has stood his ground and stuck to the truth.

“I have also been placed under pressure to swallow my own words by overturning what I declared. But I have decided to maintain what I declared since it was the will of people,” Watuwa said.

He described Ouma’s resignation as a directly well calculated move to exaggerate the situation in Kayunga over the recently concluded party primaries.

Karangwa has equally denied any role in the resignation of the secretary saying leadership involves free entry and exit.