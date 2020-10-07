For nearly two weeks, the public has been anxiously waiting for Wednesday night where the two big men seeking the presidential flag for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) would face off in a live televised debate to help party delegates make an informed choice ahead of the Party’s delegates conference.

The debate had been organised by NBS TV and also announced on the official party website and the different social media platforms of the Najjanankumbi outfit.

The public was however left disappointed when none of the two candidates-Wasswa Biriggwa and Patrick Oboi Amuriat showed up for the show.

Although party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda laboured to explain that the two big men could not make it due to heavy fatigue resulting from their tiresome countrywide mobilisation activities, it seemed insufficient to convincingly explain the embarrassment caused.

With less than a month to the Presidential nominations, FDC – the country’s biggest opposition political party going by representation in Parliament is yet to unveil it’s official presidential candidate.

The technocrats at Najjanankumbi had held some hope that party founder and four time Presidential Candidate Col Kizza Besigye would yield to their pressure and offer himself for the Presidency for a record fifth time in a row only to be let down at the very last hour.