Ugandans on social media have described Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Sebaggala as greedy and a disgrace to the country’s opposition after saying that he needs to be in parliament for more 10 years.

They said it was high time he decided to give way for young and fresh blood like Muhammad Ssegirinya to replace him as area legislator come 2021 general elections.

Sebaggala has confirmed that he will be contesting again as the area legislator in the forthcoming elections.

Latif has been representing Kawempe North in Parliament since 2001 and had earlier on declared that he wouldn’t be running for the same post in the 2021 elections.

Last month , Latif who had initially declared his intentions to stand for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat quit the race just a few days after being announced the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer.

Addressing the media on Monday, Latif said that after making thorough consultations from his elders and people of Kawempe North, he decided to stand again for the same post come 2021.

“Last time when I stepped down from the Lord Mayor race, I told you that I will be informing you my next course of action. After several consultations from the people of Kawempe and elders I have been advised to stand again as Kawempe North MP. Even you who attended my brother’s burial ceremony, you saw what happened. My elders told me to contest again, “Latif told journalists in Kampala.

” After a positive feedback, I couldn’t betray my people in Kawempe North and I can authoritative confirm that I will contest for the post of Kawempe North MP as an independent.”

With such development, Latif will face off with Ssegirinya who was a few days ago endorsed by NUP as their flag bearer.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Barometer show on Tuesday, the legislator said he need more 10 years in parliament to fulfill his unfinished business in Kawempe North.

Other panelists on the popular political show included Ssegirinya, Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante and political commentator Charles Rwomushana.

“We need seniors, we need people with serious issues in Parliament, I have put so much effort into Islamic Banking, for instance, seniority is required to finish such a matter and that is why I need Ssegirinya to be patient, he will be patient,” Latif claimed.

“Parliament is not going away tomorrow, they will wait. We want to continue the foundation of Uganda. Kawempe people should not lose the opportunity to take back someone like me to parliament.I had told Kawempe people that in about 2030, we shall be done with preparations only.”

However, in response, Ssegirinya said right now they should be consulting Latif on how to run Kawempe North after 20 years of him as the MP.

“We can’t condemn President Museveni for over staying in power yet there are MPs who also overstay. I will never appear again on media platforms with some politicians who feel its okay to over stay in power. All they aim at is to keep their positions not the better Uganda,” Ssegirinya said.

He added: “If I wasn’t given the NUP flag, I was not going to protest. I was going to ensure [Robert] Kyagulanyi wins so that I become the Minister of Disaster Preparedness in his new government. That’s my area.”

A number of Ssegirinya’s supporters have since rallied behind the Kawempe North Lord Councillor saying that Latif is just greedy and undecided on his future in Uganda’s politics.

See comments;

Payo Ssesa- I don’t know why these opposition members think that they can be relevant only inside parliament that’s why I will always respect besigye who has been relevant for 20 years with no elective office pipo like Frank gashumba talk and people listen but they are not elected politicians at some point I was not convinced by that argument of being seniors it’s high time to begin acting as mentors and consultants

Don Xolo – I wud give u my vote, let them call it comedy, immaturity n unseriouness but it has made u a better leader than them who think they are the godfathers n mothers of opposition

Ssekimuli Moses- Seniority, is there any one born an mp, so we shud nt expect new faces in Parliament bse the seniors are already there

Mugwisa Happyking Moses – If you want to know true colours of our Mps talk about term limits for Mps and reducing their allowances for the good of the country’s delivery services. They will shout as empty tins.

Omunene Unapologetic WaBobi- Mr. Update I can see now yo politics is growing reasonable en mature thanks President Bobi wine to Mentor such Hons like M. Ssegilinya

James Kyagaba – If you always hear Tamale talk about “self-made” here is your living example of Segirinya who started as a radio caller in different programmes and talk shows!

Kimbowa De’law – Very right ssegirinya…we are behind u brother…we hate double standards…

Mercy Kiwala – Yes true point some Mps have really stayed in power let Latif leave Ssegirinya to work and represent his people.