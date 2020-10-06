The Private Sector Foundation Uganda together with its partners have launched a 30 day campaign dubbed ‘Tugobe Corona. Wear A mask’ purposely to kick Covid-19 out of Uganda.

The Campaign is aimed at sensitizing and creating awareness among Ugandans to share information on the benefits of wearing a mask and wearing it correctly at all times. This campaign will run for a month across the country, with the initial drive that started today October 6 in Kampala.

Covid-19 is still a global challenge that has damaged economies and currently, Uganda has reached level four category where tracing cases is difficult.

According to Dr Elly Karuhanga, Chairman PSFU, Ugandans have started relaxing the tenacity of applying the Standard Operating Procedures such as wearing of masks.

Dr Karuhanga who was speaking at the launch of the campaign in Kampala, noted that at first Ugandans had expressed strictness and cooperation with the government in fighting against the pandemic but along the way, people lost the morale of fighting against the disease yet it has reached the dangerous level.

“This pandemic has affected so many countries, and many people have lost lives across the globe and we as the private sector, once people are sick we don’t have a business. Therefore, we urge Ugandans to take personal responsibility and strictly wear masks as a primary shield at all times,” he said.

Dr Karuhanga added, “Each time you do not wear a mask, you put your life and that of your family, friends and workmates at risk. Let’s do this together and this way we shall remain safe, alive and continue normally with our business. Wearing a mask must be part and parcel of our lives now. ”

Gideon Badagawa, the Executive Director PSFU asserted that the campaign comes in the time when the ministry of health has just announced that the next two months ie (October and November) are going to be dangerous since the fourth wave will be at its climax.

“Business growth is our main target but the challenge we have got is that this is likely to be turned upside down because of laxity and complacency in applying the SOPs. At PSFU we value lives, life is precious and all of us need life to do something,” he said.

Badagawa added that although Covid-19 has disorganised the business, the primary responsibility of suppressing it remains in the hands of an individual.

“The primary responsibility of driving this disease out of Uganda rests in the hands of Ugandans. This is the message that everyone must take. There is no amount of legislation needed to drive this disease out but it’s all about us to accept change. This campaign we are starting today is about mindset and behavioural change. We don’t want our people to die that is why we the learned have to come up and sensitise the rural people,” said Badagawa.

According to Badagawa, the campaign is also aimed at supporting sustainability and competitiveness, as a way of complementing the Government’s efforts towards averting the rapid spread of Covid-19.

PSFU is proudly partnering with MasterCard Foundation, Safeboda, Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Civil society and religious leaders to make the campaign a success.