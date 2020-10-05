The Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Sebaggala has confirmed that he will be contesting again as the area legislator in the forthcoming elections.

Latif has been representing Kawempe North in Parliament since 2001 and had earlier on declared that he wouldn’t be running for the same post in the 2021 elections.

Last month , Latif who had initially declared his intentions for vying for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat quit the race just a few days after being announced the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer.

“I have taken this decision to withdraw from the Mayoral race of Kampala for the best interest of the opposition and also given the fact that we have very many conflicting interests within us as NUP as even members of NUP supporting different candidates of course this may cost us to lose the city, “Ssebagala said.

Addressing the media on Monday, Latif said that after making thorough consultations from his elders and people of Kawempe North, he decided to stand again for the same post come 2021.

“Last time when I stepped down from the Lord Mayor race, I told you that I will be informing you my next course of action. After several consultations from the people of Kawempe and elders I have been advised to stand again as Kawempe North MP. Even you who attended my brother’s burial ceremony, you saw what happened. My elders told me to contest again, “Latif told journalists in Kampala.

” After a positive feedback, I couldn’t betray my people in Kawempe North and I can authoritative confirm that I will contest for the post of Kawempe North MP as an independent.”

Latif however, noted that he is still a member of NUP and he is right behind the party leader Robert Kyagulanyi who is in the quest to become Uganda’s next President.

With such development, Latif will face off with Muhammad Ssegirinya who was a few days ago endorsed by NUP as their flag bearer.