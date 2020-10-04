The National Unity Platform (NUP) has responded to allegations made by former Makindye East Member of Parliament Michael Mabikke that the party’s electoral process is dominated by corruption and tribalism.

Last month while appearing on NBS TV, Mabikke claimed that he scored 45 out of 50 from the vetting process but his results were altered by the incompetent NUP EC members in favour of his opponent Derrick Nyeko who was given the party ticket for Makindye East parliamentary race.

Mabikke said: “There are people who wear red during the day and go for NRM meetings at night. My opponent for example, who took the flag, is NRM.”

Mabikke described the vetting process as “lousy”.

“I got 45 out of 50 marks in the vetting process but they gave the card to my opponent. He can’t be more popular than me,” he said.

However, according to NUP Electoral Commission boss Mercy Walukamba, Mabikke’s misleading statements are meant to discredit the party’s vetting process.

‘We are hereby clarify that Hon Mabikke scored 22 points out of 50 before the vetting committee and 37 out of 50 from the ground study, giving him a total of 59 per cent. His competitor , who secured the flag scored a total of 78 per cent. These are the marks which were forwarded by the committee to the office of the secretary general for consideration by the Executive Board. The original forms showing the marks which each candidate obtained , bearing signatures of the committee members are available for reference,” Walukamba said in a statement on Sunday.

“Its therefore not true that his results or those of any other candidate were tampered with. All aggrieved candidates have been advised to petition the executive board for possible redress.”