Personnel of the Directorate of Finance of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces have concluded a one-week training of trainers course in data analysis and management conducted at Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo.

The Director of Finance Land Forces, Col Joab Yebazibwe, said the trainees included personnel from salaries, verification and audit sections. He added that the course was aimed at inducting newly recruited finance personnel to pay systems management and reinforcing the skills of the older personnel with the latest tools for data analysis and management. He noted that this would ensure the personnel are brought to speed with dynamic technological trends.

“This is an important capacity building measure. Our personnel can now analyze data faster using latest technologies and make better reports. What we used to do in two days will now be done in 30 minutes,” said Col Yebazibwe.

He added that the course was locally organized and facilitated by the department. He encouraged local initiatives in capacity building at the departmental levels.

While officiating at the closure of the course on behalf of the Director Finance Land Forces, Lt Col Gasper Komakech who is the Deputy Director emphasized the need for continuous practice of the computer programs learned.