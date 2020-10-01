Having realised that National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy president Dr Lina Zedriga Waru is the strongest brain behind Robert Kyagulanyi who has made president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni spent sleepless nights, ruling party-NRM has placed a sum of big monies to buy out the maverick woman who is proving to be a sabotage to the yellow camp in both northern and West Nile regions of Uganda.

Dr Zedriga’s silent mobilization in both regions has left most prominent Members of NRM nursing wounds having been voted out in the recent party primaries. One of the crucial wins that even Dr Zedriga jubilates in, is the Koboko Municipality parliamentary seat where she said that she camped in the area for two weeks purposely to trim off Evelyn Anite from the big race (2021 General Elections).

“I hear many NRM members say that NUP is only in central, just leave them don’t wake them up, I’m camping in this region to see that we leave no stone unturned. And I’m very sure we shall reap some big results, like how we did in Koboko, the gatekeeper was thrown outside, this is just the beginning,” she said in one of the videos that went viral on social media while she was addressing people in northern Uganda.

The last blow that made the national chairperson of NRM to task his brother Gen Salim Saleh to find ways by all means to meet the NUP iron lady who is causing chaos in the yellow camp in the two regions, was the recent recruitment of the Nwoya County Member of Parliament Lilly Adongo from NRM to NUP.

Sources revealed to us that Adongo and other prominent NRM diehards are to be unveiled at the Kamwokya based political party very soon. What shocked the bush war general was the determination that Adongo expressed in rejecting the fatty offer he had promised her. Adongo frankly told the emissaries who were sent to her that she is going to contest against their candidate on the NUP ticket.

“You people are so sick and I’m tired of you and I have made up my mind and I’m joining NUP,” she said in one of the meetings with the State House agents who had brought her an offer that was overwhelming as per our sources.

Adongo who has been MP for Mwoya county for over 10 years also rejected the plea which was made to her in the second meeting with Gen Saleh together with one of the senior ministers. According to those who attended the meeting, the zeal the youthful lawmaker used to dismiss the offer that was presented by Gen Saleh shocked even the tables in the meeting.

It’s from this background that the man from Rwakitura has launched his mission to buy out Dr Zedriga no matter the cost.

Sources within allege that the big man is determined to meet the iron lady from NUP since reports presented to him have shown that Dr Zedriga is NUP’s weapon of mass destruction that the prominent opponent Kyagulanyi is leaning on in the entire northern region come next year’s general elections.

But who is Dr Zadriga that the bush war general is dying to meet and buy her out at whatever cost?

She is a former Magistrate, is a full-time activist working to end social exclusion and all forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups, especially women.

She is also a practicing attorney, educator of trainers on alternative and transformative leadership, and mentor.

And in addition to her role on Uganda’s National Committee, she is the Director of Women in Peace Building and Reconciliation and actively involved with the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), The Association of Women Lawyers Uganda (FIDA-U), Trust for Africa’s Orphans (TAO-U), and Kampala Quality Primary Schools (KQPS), among other organizations.

Zedriga is a lecturer at Victoria University in Uganda and the Executive Director of Zedriga Foundation in Northern Uganda.

She holds a Master of Arts in Peace and Conflict Studies, Master of Arts in Human Rights, Bachelor of Laws LL.B and Certificate of Laws all from Makerere University.

She has a Certificate in Genocide Prevention from The Auschwitz Institute for Peace and Reconciliation in Poland and a Certificate in Women and Public Policy from JF Kennedy Harvard University Boston US which she acquired in 2009.