Godfrey Aine Kaguta has defeated Shartsi Kutesa Musherure in the hotly contested NRM primaries for Mawogola North parliamentary seat.

Aine is a young brother of President Yoweri Museveni whereas Musherure is a daughter to powerful Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa.

The primaries were held on Wednesday amid heavy security manned by Deputy IGP Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiti.

Aine popularly known as Sodo polled 17343 votes (46%), Musherure got 16104 (42.7%) and Kisekka Salim 4274(11.3%).

The election kicked off at 12pm and vote turn out was big, with many NRM supporters seen lining up to support their candidates.

Currently, the NRM electoral commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi is officially announcing the results from the polls.