Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president general Patrick Oboi Amuriat has revealed that they will not form any alliance with Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine- the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP).

He attributed the party decision to the legal issues they are currently facing.

While meeting delegates and party flag bearers from the districts of the Rwenzori sub-region at Rwenzori International Hotel on Tuesday, Amuriat, noted that the issue of alliances is supposed to be for the common good of regime change but not leadership of democracy seeking forces. He explained that if at all there is need for an alliance, it will be done after the elections.

“We would not make an alliance with people power, the pressure group that was not legally recognized, with no structures, even when it changed under NUP, it is still in courts of law, whose fate is not known, the reason we in FDC can’t be part of them,” Mr Amuriat said.

“We cannot form a coalition at this time if it is to be done, it must be after the elections and it must be there for regime change but not power-sharing.”