It’s now two weeks since the inmates in Singila prison in Moroto district escaped after overpowering the prison staff who were on duty. While escaping they accessed the armoury where they stole 15 rifles. it’s also alleged that they broke into another arsenal where they stole other guns whose number has never been revealed.

Eversince the search commenced, out of the 200 plus inmates who escaped, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has managed to capture only 17 escapees,whereby some of them have been found dead while others have been killed by soldiers themselves as they tried to run away.

According to the Residence District Commissioner (RDC) Moroto District Hellen Purukol, the deceased inmates have been buried in the prison graveyard since their relatives didn’t come to get their bodies. On the day of escape, UPDF soldier managed to gun down 3, while 7 surrendered. However also in the exchange of fire, one UPDF soldier was killed in action, this means in the period of 14 days only 7 inmates have been recaptured.

“Some escapees have been found dead because of hunger, it’s the vultures that showed us where these bodies are, we are still on search and we believe most of them are still hiding there because most of them are fearing to go back to the community since even the community was alerted about the dangers they may encounter in case they help these escapees,” the RDC said.

Ms Purukol added that traces of guns, magazines and the bullets they escaped with are yet to be recovered.