Justice Eldad Mwangusya, the Retired Judge of Supreme Court has today 24th September 2020 advised police investigators to strictly follow and adhere to the procedures during their routine investigations.

He made the call at the CID headquarters, Kibuli during his lecture to the 77 police detectives who are undertaking a Homicide refresher course organized by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, supported by Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) as part of the program in making fundamental improvements to enhance efficient and effective investigations.

Justice Mwangusya urged investigators to put emphasis on proper handling of exhibits, management of confessions, thorough management of the scene of crime and making sure that much of the evidence assembled is scientific.

The course will be concluded tomorrow at 2pm with the Inspector of Police expected to be the chief guest.