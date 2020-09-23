Following the recent extreme weather conditions in Lira city that left NWSC installations submerged along Lake Kwania, a tributary of L.Kyoga, in the event displacing many villages, National Water and Sewerage Corporation boss Eng Silver Mugisha visited the area on Wednesday to assess the effects of the floods on NWSC installations.

Some of the engineering interventions completed to maintain operations include;

•Installed new submersible pumps that operate in water.

•Built Gambions to protect the installations.

•Protected the power lines to the installations that were

submerged in water.

• Purchased boats to transport staff to the installations.

Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha pledged uninterrupted water supply in Lira City despite the challenges NWSC is experiencing.

“We are going to purchase more motorised boats to enable our staff to move to the installations. NWSC management is closely monitoring the situation in Lira and implementing engineering solutions to essure that our people have clean, safe water,” he pledged.

In addition, NWSC is constructing a new spacious office block to improve the customer service experience in Lira town by December 2020.

*Lira City to get a new Technical Training Institute*

Dr. Silver shared that in line with the GoU’s Skilling Uganda Programme, NWSC is constructing a vocational training Institute at Kacung. This will build the capacity of NWSC staff to better serve the people of Lira.

Having successfully completed and launched the Ggaba Vocational training Institute, NWSC is working on another institute in South Western Uganda and Kachung in Lira city.

Meanwhile, these are the Ongoing service delivery projects in Lira;

•Rehabilitation of both Eastern and Western sewer lagoons in Lira.

•Construction of a new sewer Lifting station.

•Refurbishment of sewage ponds to receive wastewater from the Lira industrial area and additional wastewater from the central business center.

•Dokolo water supply improvement project from Kachung along Kwania lake to Dokolo.

•Upgrade of pumps, generators, transformers and other modifications at all stations: intake, treatment plant, Agwatta booster, and water supply network improvement plans in the Lira town.