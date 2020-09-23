Police in Rukungiri district have in detention a 20 year old man for allegedly caning his sixty year old mother which resulted in her death.

The deceased Asiimwe Maria resident of Musana cell Kyaruyenje parish Buhunga sub county Rukungiri district was caned by his biological son Victor Byampire.

According to reports, the suspect who was a casual worker, returned home on Monday evening while drunk before he attacked the mother (deceased) whom he happened to stay with in the same house of residence, demanding her to produce money worth Shs17,000 she had sold from poles of the demolished latrine.

The deceased declined to produce it and promised to comply at a later date.

The suspect later charged and assaulted her severely using a stick and left her in critical condition and died shortly at home.

The case was reported to the chairperson local council one of the area who in turn reported to police.

The suspect who was on the run was arrested on Wednesday morning from his hideout.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police under file number CRB 1768/2020.