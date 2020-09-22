Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Ssebagala has rejected the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat days after undergoing a successful vetting process.

He says the decision has been made with the interests of the party and Opposition in general at heart.

“I have taken this decision to withdraw from the Mayoral race of Kampala for the best interest of the opposition and also given the fact that we have very many conflicting interests within us as NUP as even members of NUP supporting different candidates of course this may cost us to lose the city, “Ssebagala told the press on Tuesday.

He added: “That’s why I have decided to take this decision and I apologize to my party, all Ugandans and also those who had put their trust in me.”

Ssebagala was handed the party ticket last week after being endorsed by the NUP vetting committee at the expense of musician turned politician Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone .

Ssebaggala was going to face off with Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Erias Lukwago who is the incumbent Lord Mayor, ruling party’s Daniel Kazibwe aka Ragga Dee and Chameleone who is considering standing on an independent ticket.