Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has dismissed claims that he has joined Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), a political party that was formed last year by former Forum for Democratic Change presidential general Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu.

During the vetting exercise that took place last week, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party sidelined Chameleone as their party flag bearer for Kampala Lord Mayor seat in favour of Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, who is the current legislator for Kawempe North.

Since then social media has been contemplating on the singer’s next of action with some alleging that he was going to run on an independent ticket for seat or join another political party.

And on Monday, a campaign poster showing that Chameleone had joined ANT started making rounds on social media and that he was going to run on the party’s ticket.

However, Chameleone through his social media pages has asked his supporters not to believe in such propaganda which is aimed to disrupt their vision.

“Don’t believe such Propaganda that is here to disturb our vision. THIS POSTER IS FAKE!” the musician turned politician posted on Tuesday.