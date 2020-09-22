The Democratic Party (DP) members have said that they will not form any alliance with any political party in the forthcoming general elections

This was revealed over the weekend during the party’s Delegates conference in Gulu where members endorsed the party president Norbert Mao as their presidential flag bearer in next year’s elections.

There have been rumours that the opposition political parties may make an alliance and come out with one presidential candidate who will contest against the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni. However, this has proven not to be the case since each political party is vehemently determined to support its candidate at whatever cost.

During the conference, the party delegates noted that it’s high time the party came out with its own flag bearer having missed out in the 2016 elections.

Mao was chosen on grounds where the party’s constitution states that the president-general of the party at that moment is directly the presidential flag bearer without any election primaries. Sources revealed to this website that although during the delegates conference some delegates wanted the party to support one of the presidential candidates that have already come out on the opposition, the majority refused and said they have always supported people but they have ended up being called moles to the ruling party.

Following decision , all DP vice presidents from all regions of the country were assigned with the task of working together with party district chairperson from different districts, members of the National Executive Committee to look for signatures that will support their party president, Mao, to contest in the presidential elections.

Looking for signature will immediately commence after the nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils Elections 2021 by the Electoral Commission (EC) which started yesterday up to 1st next month.

Meanwhile the nomination of presidential candidates by EC is to take place from 2nd to 3rd November 2020.

“The Electoral Commission has appointed Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd November 2020 as the dates for the nomination of candidates for Presidential Elections 2021. The nominations shall be conducted at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, beginning at 10:00 am and ending at 4:00 pm on each of the appointed dates. A person aspiring for nomination as Presidential Candidate shall be a citizen of Uganda by birth, a registered voter, of 18 years and above. An aspiring candidate shall submit certified copies of educational qualifications confirming that he/she obtained a minimum formal education of Advanced (A) Level or its equivalent,” said Chairperson, EC Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon.