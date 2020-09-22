Most of the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters have always been known for spreading negative propaganda against nemeses of their principal Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine.

Now it’s their turn to pay back.

On Monday, a fake assessment form allegedly used to evaluate Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone hit social media by storm and since them the Kamwokya based outfit has been verbally attacked left, right and centre by majority of Chameleone apologists.

During the vetting exercise that took place last week, Chameleone was rejected in favour of Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, who is the current legislator for Kawempe North.

In the assessment records, Chameleone scored very poorly. For example NUP vetting committee noted that without his showbiz name, the singer was not recognisable by voters thus scoring 3 out of 10.

When it came to popularity on ground, the committee claimed that there was little voter confidence- Here he scored 4 out of 10.

On the issue of Chameleone being a catholic by religion, the committee said the denomination was not very appealing to majority voters. Here he scored 3 out of 10.

And on his chances of winning if given the ticket, the party vetting committee said Chameleone needed much of Bobi Wine’s intervention.

By the end of the day, the ‘bayuda’ singer scored 51 per cent and the committee said that he was not recommended to hold the party flag for Kampala City Lord Mayorship.

However, the new political party has since distanced itself from the form making rounds on social media saying that its fake.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake, misleading form, purportedly used to do ground assessment for our candidates. Please treat it with the contempt it deserves. it is fake and misleading. Here are the forms used by our Election Management Committee to do ground assessment as well as vet candidates in the committee,” NUP management posted on social media on Tuesday.

Also the party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi disclosed that the document should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“Political interests should not cause us to become such liars,” Ssenyonyi said.