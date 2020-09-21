Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja famously known as Jose Chameleone was last week denied a National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket.

Chameleone was rejected in favour of Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, who is the current legislator for Kawempe North.

The party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said the party committee made a wide-ranging assessment on who should be the NUP candidate for the position, between the two candidates.

He explained that candidate selection process entailed many things which included a harmonisation meeting between the contestants vying for the same position.

“More importantly our team was sent on ground to ascertain what people are saying because this is People Power. People must be involved in the selection process,”he said on Sunday.

In the assessment records seen by this website, Chameleone scored very poorly. For example NUP vetting committee noted that without his showbiz name, the singer was not recognisable by voters thus scoring 3 out of 10.

When it came to popularity on ground, the committee claimed that there was little voter confidence- Here he scored 4 out of 10.

On the issue of Chameleone being a catholic by religion, the committee said the denomination was not very appealing to majority voters. Here he scored 3 out of 10.

And on his chances of winning if given the ticket, the party vetting committee said Chameleone needed much of Bobi Wine’s intervention.

By the end of the day, the ‘bayuda’ singer scored 51 per cent and the committee said that he was not recommended to hold the party flag for Kampala City Lord Mayorship.