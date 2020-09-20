President Yoweri Museveni has reopened schools for candidates and finalists.

The President made the revelation on Sunday during his State of Nation address on covid-19.

The schools will reopen starting on 15th October, 2020.

“We have decided to reopen schools for candidate classes of P7, S.4 and S6, finalists in universities and tertiary institutions. We believe that their number is small. There are 1.2 million candidates out of the 15 million learners. That’s less than 10 per cent,” Museveni said.

He however said that non candidates will have to wait till next year.

On the issue of reopening Entebbe Airport and borders , Museveni said that they will only be open for tourists.

“Airports and borders will be open to international tourists provided they test negative 72 hours before travel, and are taken directly to their destinations.”

Museveni added that the places of worship will be opened but with additional precautions involving Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prayers should not be attended by more than 70 people.

Night prayers are not allowed and no Sunday school for children. The rule of not more than 70 people can be used on Fridays and Sundays.”

Casinos, gaming places and bars remain closed.

“Bars remain closed. These people in bars are not known for sobriety. Lack of sobriety is not compatible with compliance to the SOPs.You can get drunk at home,” Museveni noted.

Curfew hours of 9pm to 6am remain in place.