The National Unity Platform (NUP) is struggling not only to cement itself as a force to reckon with in Uganda’s politics but also is finding its footing challenged as a united party.

Ahead of nominations on Monday, September 21, NUP has released provisional lists for its candidates which has left many in the cold.

However, it is the candidates rivaling over MP slots in Kampala that are going to cause NUP havoc as they plead lack of fairness in the vetting process for the position they are vying for. Among accusations levied on NUP is discrimination, bribery and treachery from the vetting committee who are giving tickets to their preferred candidates.

These candidates below were doomed from day one since they would never NUP cards as long as the party heads or relatives were interested in the same seats.

Joel Ssenyonyi vs Kenneth Kakande

NUP spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi is vying for Nakawa West against former DP spokesman Kenneth Kakande. NUP officials favour Ssenyonyi, a former NTV journalist turned politician. Kakande believes with a divided into two constituencies, now he finally finds his mojo, to join colleagues who have left him behind the parliament table. Ssenyonyi, a first-time candidate, however believes he has momentum to jump into the 11th parliament.

If Joel gets a ticket, Kakande might be pushed to run as independent, and it could give Margaret Zziwa, NRM, a chance to put up a fight.

Sulaiman Kidandala Vs Mohammed Ssegirinya

NUP forced Latif Ssebagala to abandon his seat in Kawempe north to run for Lord Mayor of Kampala. However, as things look, it will be difficult to push Erias Lukwago out because he still enjoys support. However, it is Sulaiman Kidandala who is a beneficiary of this move, which however leaves Lord Councillor Mohammed Ssegirinya out of the equation. Ssegirinya wants badly to go to parliament however everyone believes he has not matured to that point. If Ssegirinya refuses to back down and runs as independent, Kidandala will be roasted.

Ntambi Remmy Townsent Kent vs Fred Nyanzi

Bobi Wine’s brother is pushing against odds to represent Kampala Central. However, no one seems enthusiastic about his candidature. However, since he is the one almost hand picking who gets a ticket, he has already given himself one. That leaves sports promoter and businessman Ntambi Remmy Townsent Kent no option but to run as an independent, despite the investment he has already made as an aspirant seeking the NUP card.

It is wise that Ntambi picks his independent road early so that he doesn’t waste more fuel on a road to nowhere in NUP.

Eddy Yawe vs Jimmy Lukwago

Bobi Wine’s other brother Eddy Yawe is standing for Kira Municipality for the third time. The last two were unsuccessful. However, the other contender Jimmy Lukwago, the former proprietor of Kira Young football club, faces the axe to accommodate the family member. When NUP handpicks Yawe, Lukwago who is popular on the ground and match for FDC strongman Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda, could run as an independent. In all, NUP is the loser.

Aloysius Mukasa vs Mukaku Lubega

In Lubaga South, Aloysius Mukasa has almost secured the ticket after he managed to buy his way to NUP management who even expelled Mukaku Lubega from the party. It is said Mukaku was a hindrance to Mukasa’s ticket and the later used his wallet to get his mission accomplished.

Abubaker Kawalya vs Moses Kasibante

Abubaker Kawalya and Moses Kasibante have been rivals for some time since the former expressed interest in the Lubaga north seat. Kasibante was also instrumental in attempting to block Kawalya from becoming Lord Speaker of KCCA fearing he could use the office to muscle him out of Lubaga north. Now Kasibante was forced to join NUP and Kawalya could only be merciful to allow Kasibante take the flag.