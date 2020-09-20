Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja famously known as Jose Chameleone is likely to run back to Democratic Party (DP) after being denied a National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket.

On Saturday, NUP released its provisional list for its flag bearers in Kampala and Wakiso.

“Our Election Management Committee has just released the provisional list for our flag bearers in Kampala and Wakiso. They will soon release Mukono too. All other districts are handled at regional or sub-regional offices. All other candidates who may be aggrieved by the outcome are encouraged to appeal in writing and the appeals will be determined fairly and expeditiously,” Bobi Wine, the leader of NUP said in a Facebook post.

On the slot of Kampala City Lord Mayor, Chameleone was rejected in favour of Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, who is the current legislator for Kawempe North.

With such development, the singer turned politician is likely to return to his old party- DP for the ticket or run as independent for the seat.

By the time he abandoned Uganda’s oldest political party, Chameleone was its national mobiliser.

The Leone Island CEO officially joined DP in 2019 after quitting ruling party NRM.