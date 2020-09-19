The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) General headquarters Division Court Martial (DCM) that sat at

Marine Brigade Headquarters in Buliisa District on 16th-18th September 2020, sentenced RA/241764 Pte Rubagumya Cephas to ninety years imprisonment for shooting and killing his commander RA/205293 lance Corporal Businge Benaerd while at Mulima detach in Buliisa District , contrary to section 188 & 189 of the panel code act Chapter 120 of the laws of Uganda.

The prosecution led by Maj Gerald Bamwitirsbwe told the DCM chaired by Col Edison Muhanguzi that on 27 May 2020, Pte Rubagumya Cephas left Mulima detach and went to Hoima town to withdraw his salary and on coming back at around 8:40pm he started quarreling with his commander RA/205293 lance Corporal Businge Benaerd and later got his gun from the house and ordered Lance Corporal Businge Benaerd to sit down, Businge Benaerd begged for mercy but all in vain and he was shot and killed in cold blood with malice aforethought.

Prosecution witnesses RA/240969 Pte Ochero Joseph and RA/239190 Pte Chebet Flouk who were also deployed at the same mulima detach told the DCM that Pte Rubagumya Cephas shot their commander RA/205293 lance Corporal Businge Benaerd about ten bullets shortly after a heated argument.

While sentencing RA/241764 Pte Rubagumya Cephas, Col Edson Muhanguzi said that the sentence should serve as a warning to all officers and men of UPDF. “This sentence should serve as a warning to all gallant officers and men of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces especially Marine Brigade unit.” remarked the Chairperson of DCM.

The convict was told to appeal with in fourteen days if the charge was too harsh to him and the court was adjourned.