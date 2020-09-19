Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned city socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa to be careful whenever he attacks National Unity Platform (NUP) party headquarters in Kamwokya.

On 30th August and 15th September 2020 Sipapa with his men attacked NUP supporters at their offices and on both occasions, they fired live bullets which left some people injured. Sipapa’s actions forced Bobi Wine supporters on Thursday to hit the streets of Kamwokya in protest calling for the former’s arrest.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, SP Patrick Onyango, on said the protestors, numbered about 40, had blocked the Old Kira Road with logs as they burned tyres to prevent any other road user to access it.

“National Unity Platform (People Power) supporters dressed in their red attire in a group of about 40 mobilized by Mr Fred Nyanzi Sentamu [Bobi Wine’s brother] carried out a procession holding placards demanding for the arrest of Charles Olim alias Sipapa for the two incidents of shooting of August 30 and September 15, 2020 at their offices at Contafrica zone Kamwokya II Parish Central Division in Kampala City,” Mr Onyango said.

However, according to Mirundi, in case Sipapa attacks NUP offices again and he kills his son Tamale Mirundi Jnr who is a strong supporter of Bobi Wine, he will be forced to murder the entire family of the socialite.

“Sipapa I hear that you go in Kamwokya and start firing bullets, but the moment you fire a bullet and kill my son who supports People Power, I’m going to finish up your entire family and I will kill the ghosts of your family members,” the controversial political analyst vowed while appearing on Pearl FM on Saturday.