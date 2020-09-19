Singer Hillary Kiyaga famously known as Dr Hilderman has claimed that Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde is giving him an offer of Shs700 million to drop his Mawokoto North parliamentary bid.

Hilderman is set to contest against the MInister come 2021 general elections.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the ‘mazongoto’ singer disclosed that Kyambadde is always busy calling him so that they reach a consensus regarding the parliamentary seat. He said the Minister is giving him Shs700 million to pull out of the race, an offer he cannot accept because he is not for sale.

“Stop calling me, use the 700 Millions offer to empower Mawokotanians. Am not for sale Nyabo. Mujooga

#sentemuziryeekyokolamukimanyi,” Hilderman claimed.

A few weeks ago, the singer was accused of abandoning Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party ruling party NRM.

It was further reported that the powerful Kyambadde had over the last few months courted events promoter Balaam Barugahara in a bid to convince him plead with Hilderman to drop his parliamentary bid in exchange for some juicy offer from the ruling side.

“After a long period of playing hard to get, we have established that Hilderman, one of the few musicians that have stayed by Bobi Wine’s side through thin and thick has finally succumbed to Balaam’s trickery, giving up on his strong ally in the process,” an online news website claimed.

However, Hilderman denied joining NRM.

He said it was true he visited State House, but he went to the one that belongs to Bobi Wine in Magere, Gayaza (Bobi Wine’s home). He also vowed never to trade his NUP allegiance for any other political party.

“It’s true I went to state house MAGERE and I went with these guys in picture and it’s true THE 1ST LADY PREPARED FOR US COFFEE. Nabweteme PROPAGANDA TEAM Mbatumideko,” Hilderman revealed.