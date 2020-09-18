President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Justice Lydia Mugambe Ssali as the new Inspector General Of Government.

Mugambe takes office formerly occupied by Justice Irene Mulyagonja who was appointed as a Judge of Court of Appeal in October 2019.

Prior to her appointment, Justice Mugambe has been serving at the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala.

She was appointed to the High Court of Uganda on 15 May 2013.

Mulyagonja’s second and last term ended on 5th July, 2020.

In January this year, Mulyagonja refused to quit her position as IGG despite being appointed and sworn in as Justice of Court of Appeal last year.

She said she was only intending to leave office when her contract expires in July.

“I am going to leave after a new IGG is appointed or when my contract ends in July,” Mulyagonja said.