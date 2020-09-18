Property development firm, Meera Investments Ltd, has jointly sued FBW (U) an architectural firm, together with its two directors;- a one Nigel J. Tilling and Paul Moores for breach of contract.

The September 15th summons against the United Kingdom and Wales architectural firm arise from a case in which the company was sued for allegedly failing to provide services encompassing the architectural engineering for the extension of Kabira Country Club.

Meera Investments, a member of the Ruparelia Group, has through their lawyers, Magna Advocates and Ssemambo & Ssemambo Advocates asked the Commercial Division of the High Court in Kampala to declare that FBW breached its contract for supply of services including design development, encompassing architectural, structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, other civil engineering services, design team coordination, construction and supervision for the extension of Kabira Country Club.

The plaintiff (Meera) also wants the court to declare that FBW’s directors, Nigel J. Tilling and Paul Moores breached their professional duty and undertaking. Meera Investments wants the court to compel the defendants to refund money advanced to them, pay general damages, special damages, and exemplary damages, payment of interest, and costs of the suit.

“The Plaintiff avers that despite having received the said advance payments being the 4th and 5th installments, the defendants (architects) reneged on their obligation and adamantly refused to adhere to the contractual terms and instead made further demands for more money even before the start of the project,” Meera Investments contends in the suit.

Court has now given the firm and the two architects 15 days to file for their defence.