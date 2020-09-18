President Yoweri Museveni has assured the outgoing Iranian ambassador to Uganda H.E Seyed Morteza Mortazavi of Uganda’s continued cooperation with Iran and said Uganda has an enormous investment potential that can be exploited by Iranian investors.

The President was yesterday meeting Ambassador Mortazavi who paid him a courtesy call. The ambassador has ended his three year tour of duty in Uganda.

The President welcomed the Iranian delegation and said the two countries enjoy mutual relations, which can be traced to 1986. He said he had made several visits to Iran, an indication that the two countries enjoy good working relations.

He urged the Iranians to establish manufacturing plants in Uganda like the Chinese have done in Kapeeka to promote businesses focused on availability of markets. He assured the ambassador of future cooperation and wished him well in his next assignment.

Ambassador Mortazavi who was accompanied by Akbar Khorrami, the Economic attaché at the Embassy of Iran, appreciated the President and the government of Uganda for the good working relationship and support rendered to him during his tour. He commended President Museveni for his continued role in maintaining peace, security, stability and prosperity of Uganda. The Ambassador informed the President that during his tenure, he focused on strengthening relations between the two countries by encouraging both political and business delegations from Iran to visit Uganda.

He noted that the two countries have many potential areas of cooperation in the areas of energy, oil, machinery, electricity, agriculture, military, defence and science which need to be sufficiently harnessed.