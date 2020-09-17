Out of the 219 inmates that escaped from Singila prison in Moroto district, three have been killed in a process of fire exchange with Uganda People Defence (UPDF) soldiers, seven surrendered, and the rest could have crossed to the neighbouring country Kenya, according to army spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso.

On Wednesday evening the inmates escaped after overpowering prison staff. They accessed the armoury where they stole 15 riffles. it’s also alleged that they broke another arsenal where they stole other guns whose number is not yet known, bullets were also stolen then after they set off in Mountain Moroto.

Brig Byekwaso says the UPDF airforce command is still pursuing them, thus calling for calm among Ugandans.

She said by the time prisoners escaped it was approaching to the darkness and it was hard for the aerial search to continue since the ground was too dark in the mountain.

“When this operation started we deployed our airforce but because it was approaching night we could not go further, however our infantry segment is searching and they are the one directing the airforce where they search because they were able to identify the route they took. We have to make sure that all the escapees are recaptured and disarmed, ” she said.

Brig Byekwaso added that a UPDF soldier was also shot dead in the fire exchange.