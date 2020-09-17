Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the man who sold National Unity Platform (NUP) party to Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has made a u-turn to take back his party saying that the latter failed to stand by his word.

In a video making rounds on social media, Kibalama is heard saying that the USD5 million (Shs18.5 billion) deal they had with Bobi Wine to make him the party president failed to materialise thus deciding to repossess what originally belonged to him.

“After a long period of the people power group threatening me and failing to adhere to the memorandum of understanding made between us and the people power group we have made a decision to retain the NUP since Mr Kyagulanyi and his group cannot follow the objectives of the party,” Kibalama said.

A few days ago,Justice Musa Ssekaana dismissed an application seeking to stop Electoral Commission from nominating candidates from NUP party. He delivered the ruling on Tuesday in response to an application filed by Basile Difas and Hassan Twaha who sought to block the nomination of NUP candidates because of the recent changes in the party leadership.

The duo had sued Kibalama, the founding leader of the National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party-NURP (changed to NUP), NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, David Lewis Rubongoya the secretary-general, party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the Deputy Secretary-General, Aisha Kabanda.

The others are the NUP woman affairs secretary Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, National mobilization secretary Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and Senior Administrative secretary Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe. In their suit, the applicants asked court to block the nominations of NUP candidates on grounds that they were denied a chance from participating in the party electoral process.

They also argued that the NURP leadership was fraudulently passed on to Kyagulanyi and other leaders in disregard of the right procedures. The applicants argued that they would suffer irreparable damage should court fail to grant their prayers pending the determination of the main suit.

In his ruling, Justice Musa Ssekaana declined to block the party nominations saying it would be improper for his court to issue an interim injunction before listening to the merits and demerits of the case. He said since the electioneering process has already started, issuing an interim injunction could stir confusion since NUP has already participated in some elections.

VIDEO: Mzee Kibalama has changed all the statements he has been making in support of Bobi Wine. Posted by Voice Of GOMBA on Thursday, September 17, 2020