Sheena Ruparelia, one of the directors of Ruparelia Group of companies will be speaking at women development talk show slated for this Friday.

On the talk show, Sheena will be joined by the Uganda Law Society President-elect Pheona Nabasa Wall, Katusabe Ssemwezi the Academic Registrar Victoria University, Karitas Karisimbi a Media personality, and Malaa Kivila Odera the Founder & C.E.O Sylmax Consult.

Themed ‘Enhancing Women Capabilities towards development in Uganda’, the show will take place on Friday 18th September from 11 to 1pm. It will be streaming live on the Victoria University Kampala Facebook Page.

Just like her siblings Meera (first born) and Rajiv, Sheena was tutored into the challenging world of business by her wealthy father, a pragmatic believer in empowering his children to thrive as independent business minds as opposed to spoon-feeding them off his expansive conglomerates.