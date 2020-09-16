A section of Members of Parliament who lost in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries have formed a group- NRM Reorganisation Team to reconcile aggrieved members with ruling party.

The group led by Koboko Municipality Member of Parliament Evelyn Anite said that they are still strong supporters of their party and they are willing to mobilise for President Yoweri Museveni in the forthcoming general elections despite losing in party primaries.

While addressing the media at Parliament on Wednesday, Anite said they also want to ensure that all candidates who lost in the party primaries do not join other political parties.

Anite who is also the State Minister for Investment and Privatisation revealed that she has been approached to join Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) but she turned down the offer.

“Lina Zedriga the Vice President of NUP has reached out to me to join NUP but I have made it clear to her that I will continue working for NRM. There’s no other party in principle that can be compared to NRM,” Anite said.

During the primaries that happened early this month, Anite lost to Dr Charles Ayume for the Koboko Municipality seat.