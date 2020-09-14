Police at Parliament has arrested a man for allegedly trying to sneak a head of a child into Parliament premises.

It is said that the head was wrapped in form of a gift and the arrested man was meant to deliver it to the speaker’s office but only to be intercepted at the parliament gate that faces National theatre.

Police quickly apprehended him and briefly detained him at the parliament police offices before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

The parliament spokesperson Hellen Kaweesa says she is waiting for an official report from police.