Two top ministers in President Yoweri Museveni’s government last Friday met the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The secret meeting allegedly took place at the home of Bobi Wine’s elder brother Chairman Nyanzi Sentamu in Kisasi.

“The state operatives, deployed to trail his movements that day, have disclosed that inside the Nyanzi house, Bobi Wine was joined by two senior government ministers who came masked in rain coat-like clothing that covered their faces and other parts of the body.The reason for this masking was to ensure none of the very inquisitive members of Chairman Nyanzi’s household got to recognize who they were,” an online news website Mulengera news claimed.

The aim of the meeting was to convince the presidential hopeful that there are many disgruntled insiders in the system who are willing to collaborate with him and contribute the necessary campaign logistics provided they are assure their identity will for an eternity remain concealed.

The website further stated that the Friday meeting concentrated on how insiders in the system can help Bobi Wine to translate the anticipate post-January 2020 electoral frustration among his supporters into an Egypt-like uprising on which he can ride to force out Gen Museveni and become next President of Uganda.

The meeting also discussed the logistical requirements which must be in place to ensure Kyagulanyi doesn’t burn out immediately after 2021 elections as Gen Museveni is expected to be emotionally and financially exhausted and paranoid immediately after the elections. Kyagulanyi was assured there is no way he can become President through that election but it’s an important event that can create a spark and momentum driving masses onto the streets so that they force out Gen Museveni.

It’s further revealed that through a retired General, who wants to create a tsunami that can finally sweep Gen Museveni out of State House and the two Ministers, a financial contribution of $100,000 (Shs370 million) was recently delivered to Bobi Wine through his brother Chairman Nyanzi as a good will gesture.

However, Bobi Wine and Nyanzi have remained skeptical and fearful that these officials might be out on a mission to trap and implicate them into subversive activities so that the State can have justification to clamp on them early enough and go as far as jailing Kyagulanyi and even putting him on treason trial to frustrate his nomination for Presidency.

And this explains why Bobi Wine told the two officials at the Friday meeting that he needs time to consult more colleagues about the version of the anti-Museveni plan B that is being marketed to him.