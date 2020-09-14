The outspoken parish priest of Kitanga catholic parish in Kabale Diocese Rev Fr Gaetano Batanyenda has said a poor Jesus would lose an election in Uganda because its too commercialized.

Fr Batanyenda who’s also the head of the interreligious council in Kigezi region in an attempt to condemn commercialization of politics added that most politicians trust their money to push them to victory.

“Whatever the case, the poor can never defeat the rich in Uganda even if he or she has all the capabilities. Even if Jesus Christ chose to contest with a rich Ugandan, he would lose. Money has destroyed the election processes in Uganda,” Fr Batanyenda said over the weekend.

“I urge Ugandans to choose capable leaders who will steer their communities to development. My message to the electorate is that they should eat the money they bring to you and choose leaders with capabilities.”

According to report findings conducted in 2016 by the Alliance for Campaign Fi­nance Monitoring (AC­FIM), each NRM MP that was interviewed, he or she spent about Ugx 233 million; opposition MPs spent Ugx 187 million each while independent MPs spent Ugx 189 million each in the 2016 parliamentary elections.