The Ministry of Education and Sports has said the academic calender making rounds on social media is fake.

The alleged fake academic calendar that is has been making round on social media since Friday indicated that candidates in primary, secondary, technical schools, community polytechnics and final year students were to resume their studies on Monday 21, 2020.

It also showed that candidates will sit their final year exams starting March next year.

However, according to the Ministry of Education’s Patrick Muinda, the public should disregard the information being circulated on social media.

“A number of media houses and social media platforms have prematurely been putting out unauthentic information on the anticipated opening of schools causing anxiety for all stakeholders. The most recent one is where a school calendar for opening institutions was circulated on social media,” Mr Muinda who signed on behalf of Mr Alex Kakooza, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary said in a statement on Saturday.

“We further advise all parents and learners to ignore all information published in the media (print or electronic) that is not issued by an authorized signatory. The Ministry informs the public that at an appropriate time , information will be issued by either the Ministry of Education and Sports or the Permanent Secretary or any authorized person.”