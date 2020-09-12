Covid-19 containment restrictions and government-issued standard operating procedures could not dampen the mood of the 40 people gathered at Mestil Hotel in Kampala on Friday 11 September to celebrate exceptional reporting at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2020.
Journalists in Uganda, like their counterparts around the world, have had a tough couple of months characterised by closures, furloughs, declining revenues and increased restrictions on their operations. These challenges were either prompted or exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. While the pressures have yet to abate, for those gathered to witness the announcement of winners of the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2020, the event provided much-needed assurance that their work is valued and that striving for excellence, even in the midst of hardship, is not in vain.
A programme of African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), the Uganda National Journalism Awards represent a pinnacle of achievement for Ugandan journalists. The awards, supported by the Democratic Governance Facility, are a platform on which first-rate, agenda-setting journalism in Uganda is heralded and publicised.
A total of 241 entries from 123 journalists were entered for competition.
This number is consistent with participation levels in previous iterations of the Uganda National Journalism Awards. However ACME’s board chair, Dr Monica Chibita pointed out that women constituted only 16% of participating journalists.
“We would like to encourage women journalists to participate more not only in the awards, but also in other ACME-run activities and programmes,” she said.
Dr Chibita’s sentiments were echoed by Ms Nicole Bjerler, Head of Facility at the Democratic Governance Facility.
Bjerler called on newsrooms across the country to afford more opportunities to women journalists to expand their reporting portfolios and to participate in covering male-dominated beats.
“At times they are relegated to ‘women’s issues affairs’, when they can do an equally good job on more mainstream issues,” she observed.
Adding, “We applaud your efforts, and look forward to even more inclusion and participation of women in next year’s event.”
A panel of 16 expert judges from the academia, public communications and the media assessed each story on the basis of reporting accuracy, writing, reporting rigour, analysis, relevance and enterprise.
Dr Charlotte Ntulume, a lecturer at Makerere University Department of Journalism and Mass Communication who chaired the panel of judges, noted that there has been a general improvement in the quality of work that journalists have submitted for the awards over the years.
In a speech delivered on her behalf by fellow judge, Dr Emily Maractho, Ntulume singled out investigate reporting and radio news as area in which “journalists’ aptitude has improved”.
She added: “The vibrancy of man of the (radio) reports shows a breath of fresh air in this important medium … It is heartwarming to see that radio journalists are doing their best to give the audience a good show.”
Ntulume said that despite the improvements, the judges agreed that there were several shortcomings in a number of the entries submitted for competition. Among them are a lack of reporting depth and enterprise, poor sourcing, inadequate editing and the limited use of the broad range of storytelling tools now available to journalists.
34 journalists and writing teams won first-place awards in 19 reporting categories. Each winner took home a cash prize of Ushs1.5 million, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate. The first runner-up also received a cash prize and a certificate, and second-runners-up were awarded certificates of recognition.
The winners, listed by category, are:
Agriculture reporting
WINNER – Joshua Kato, New Vision – Agro-chemicals endanger ecosystem, human life
1st runner-up – Ronald Musoke, The Independent – Museveni’s GMO law dilemma; American interest in Uganda’s GMO law
2nd runner-up – Alon Mwesigwa, The Observer – Milk prices test resilience of Uganda’s dairy sector
Arts reporting
WINNER – Frank Walusimbi, NTV Uganda – Songs of resistance (Part 1; Part 2)
1st runner-up – Paul Kayonga, NBS Television – Fresh Kid si ye asoose okuyimba
2nd runner-up – Andrew Kaggwa, Leo Africa Review – The evolution of Bobi Wine
Breaking news
WINNER – Betty Amamukirori, New Vision – Armed gangs in Kween forcibly mutilating girls
Honorable mention – Cliff Wamala, NTV Uganda – Okwanjula eri poliisi
Business, economy and finance reporting
WINNER – Ismail Musa Ladu, Daily Monitor – How Uganda is surrendering trillions in tax agreements to multi-national firms
1st runner-up – Isaac Khisa, The Independent – Behind the sugar zoning politics
2nd runner-up – Alon Mwesigwa, The Observer – Winners, losers in Uganda-Rwanda row
Data journalism
WINNER – Edgar Raymond Batte, Daily Monitor – Birding can rake in more revenue than mountain gorillas
Runners-up – Lillian Namusoke Magezi, New Vision – Balancing chores – Men need to take part; Isaac Khisa, The Independent – Across Africa, tech-enabled micro insurance is the next big thing
Education reporting
WINNER – Solomon Serwanjja and Thomas Kitimbo, NBS Television – Mature before 18: The tale of teenage pregnancies in Kamuli
1st runner-up – Richard Wetaya, New Vision – Is PLE to blame for low secondary school enrollment?
2nd runner-up – David Kiyengo, CBS CBS 89.2 Emmanduso – School dropouts- Part 1; School dropouts – Part 2
Energy and extractives reporting
WINNER – Daniel Lutaaya, NBS Television – The real gold diggers
1st runner-up – Pascal Kwesiga – How much will Ugandans earn from $20b oil projects?
2nd runner-up – Ronald Musoke, The Independent – Museveni cornered on Shs 446 bn oil money
Environment reporting
WINNER – Solomon Serwanjja and Timothy Maganda, NBS Television – Bidi Bidi refugee camp’s firewood crisis
1st runner-up – Peter Labeja, Radio Rupiny – Making Charcoal Attractive for Uganda’s Supermarket
2nd runner-up – Gerald Tenywa, New Vision – How green technology can cut the cost of running universities
Explanatory reporting
WINNER – Raymond Mujuni and Godfrey Badebye, NBS Television – The sinking of MV Templar
1st runner-up – Cecilia Okoth, Benjamin Ssebagala, Paul Lubwama and Ismail Nsubuga, Vision Group – Forgery, bribery hit ID project
2nd runner-up – Pascal Kwesiga, New Vision – Why oil is here to stay
Features
WINNER – Richard Wetaya, New Vision – Is fight against teenage pregnancy lost?
1st runner-up – Christopher Bendana, New Vision – Equality: Women decry gaps between policy and reality
2nd runner-up – Felix Ainebyoona, Daily Monitor – Karimojong girl who refused early marriage graduates in Medicine
Health reporting
WINNER – Leah Kahunde, Radio One 90 FM – Unsafe and sorry
1st runner-up – Christopher Kayonga and Gabriel Iguma, Wizarts – Petition 16
2nd runners-up – Culton Scovia Nakamya, BBS Terefayina – Trials and tribulations of the deaf in Uganda; Samuel Stone Mwesigwa, Victor Opira and Salim Segawa – Meet Vivian Nabanoba and Hilary Niwamanya, two people living positively with HIV
Investigative reporting
WINNER – Sudhir Byaruhanga, NTV Uganda – Ranch land being taken by government officials
1st runner-up – Canary Mugume and Thomas Kitimbo, NBS Television – Modern day slavery in Soroti
2nd runner-up – Daniel Lutaaya, NBS Television – Without a trace
Justice, law and order reporting
WINNER – Betty Amamukirori, Edward Muhumuza, Patrick Tumwesigye and Obeid Lutale, New Vision – Officials turn courts into corruption dens
1st runner-up – Paul Kayonga, NBS Television – Amateeka mu ddubi
2nd runner-up – Sudhir Byaruhanga, NTV Uganda – Police on opposition activities
Local reporting
WINNER – Culton Scovia Nakamya, BBS Terefayina – Mothers at risk as water crisis cripples Nakaseke Hospital
1st runner-up – George Bita, New Vision – Children at risk as condemned asbestos roofs persist
2nd runner-up – Herbert Kamoga, NTV Uganda – Nakasongola student walks 15 kilometers to write UCE
National news reporting – Broadcast
WINNER – Solomon Serwanjja, Godfrey Badebye and Kassim Mohammed, NBS Television – Stealing from the sick
1st runner-up – Canary Mugume and Godfrey Badebye, NBS Television – The death of Ziggy Wine
2nd runner-up – Joan Akello, Uganda Radio Network – Over 100 MPs listed as perpetual absentees in Parliament
National news reporting – Print
WINNER – Ronald Musoke, The Independent – Colours of violence in the 2021 elections
1st runner-up – Ian Katusiime, The Independent – UPDF’s uncertain future in Somalia
2nd runner-up – Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor – 1000 weddings at city church declared illegal
Photo and video journalism
WINNER – Abubaker Lubowa, Daily Monitor – Nowhere to run
1st runner-up – Samuel Songa Stone Mwesigwa, Victor Opira and Samuel Segawa, STORYTELD – Moving around Kampala as a person with a disability
2nd runner-up – Richard Sanya, New Vision – Flying to safety
Political reporting
WINNER – Christopher Kayonga and Gabriel Iguma, Wizarts – Demarcation of polling areas
1st runner-up – Ian Katusiime, The Independent – Visa denied
2nd runner-up – Misairi Thembo Kahungu, Daily Monitor – Seven years later, African leaders move slow on democracy charter
Sports reporting
WINNER – Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi, Daily Monitor – Malta – Opening the pool for young para-swimmers
1st runner-up – George Katongole, Daily Monitor – Coach with physical disability
2nd runner-up – Henry Lematia, Radio Pacis Arua –14 years on, teenage pregnancy eating away new Inzikuru’s in West Nile
