As one way of maintaining its top niche in the hotel business, Speke Group of hotels has hosted Kampala’s top brass wedding planners for a cocktail at Forest Cottages Bukoto.

According to the managing Director Speke group of hotels Ms Sheena Ruparelia ,the event will be held quarterly and is basically to work as a get together for all wedding planners around town where they meet and greet. The wedding planners are taken through services available at Speke Group hotels and they also discuss wedding business.

“We meet for a get together with wedding planners and show them all the Speke Group hotel packages and wedding promotions and we do this event quarterly” Ms Sheena says.

Sheena Ruparelia says planning for a wedding can tend to be hard especially if someone is to balance it with a full time job or social commitments.

She said that hiring a wedding planner allows you to delegate those more time-consuming responsibilities to a professional who can schedule appointments, deal with service providers and all you will need to do is show up and make the decisions.

Wedding planners also assist in budgeting and scheduling because it is important to stick to the budget set and wedding planners are experts in ensuring couples reach this goal.

Wedding planners and hotels work together to recommend contacts with florists, DJs, designers, hair stylists.

“An interactive hotel partner is important to make one of the most important days of your life perfect. It’s important for all partners in the wedding Industry to understand each other which is why Speke group values its relationship with partners in the industry.” She adds.

Speke Group’s Speke Resort and Munyonyo Common Wealth Resort hold secret ingredient for happy brides and grooms. The resort also rank perfect wedding venue in Uganda because of their ability to effortlessly organize enchanting weddings with truly romantic experiences.

The Resort’s exceptional 90-acre integrated resort promise clients’ exceeding expectations from sunset champagne toasts on the shores of Lake Victoria. It has certified wedding planners and personal butlers on hand 24/7 to ensure that you enjoy the most important event of your life.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, is renowned for its beautiful tropical gardens, towering palm trees, and stunning ‘rain forest’ along with a lakeside setting that, sets the perfect landscape for your special day.

The resort have wedding venues like Speke Ballroom, Victoria Ballroom, Commonwealth Banquet Hall, Flag Mast, Mango Garden, Peace Hub, Speke Poolside and Commonwealth Poolside.

In addition to Speke resort the group has 11 other exquisite hotels, apartment and resorts each one with its own unique experience.