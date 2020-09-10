The Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema has said that the national constitution empowers all citizens to fight corruption and misuse or wastage of public funds.

She was on Tuesday speaking at a ceremony of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) who are attending a 3 days retreat. The event held under the theme “Enhancing voice & action in integrity & ethical conduct for religious leaders of Uganda” is taking place at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel in Wakiso District where she addressed members on “The “war” against corruption”.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, leads the IRCU. The retreat is facilitated by the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and the Global Leadership Summit.

“The Uganda constitution requires every citizen to combat corruption and misuse or wastage of public property. All the people affected by corruption are under the guidance of religious leaders. If you all went and preached a gospel against corruption, it will have a big impact on our society,” Lt Col Nakalema said.

She observed that IRCU is everywhere and that it should use its capacity fully and enable society to eradicate the vice.

She said that the religious leaders have the power to put to task everyone in public service to be accountable.

While quoting from the book of Luke chapter 19 in the Bible, she said that one must have the ability to identify and understand the source of his enemy’s strength with particular reference to corruption.

Lt Col Nakalema noted that just like the qualities of a good soldier are obedience, readiness, team work, flexibility and timeliness, the Inter Religious Council can fight well against the vice because it has got the capacity to clean up people’s hearts.

She urged religious leaders to take the message on fighting corruption deep into the various grass root congregations in Uganda and observed that they can persuade and change the hearts of the people through their faith. She informed the religious leaders that her office works in close collaboration with the DPP, Courts and the office of the IGG.

The head of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda who is also the Mufti, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje said religious leaders are parties in the fight against corruption. “People must fear God before fearing fellow people. We must unite in the struggle to apprehend those involved in corruption,” he said.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kazimba Mugalu said religious leaders need to speak out and stop being silent about corruption.