Leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement party in Teso subregion have unanimously downplayed reports that the Party’s dominance in the region could be upset by Patrick Amuriat’s probable Presidential bid in the next year’s general elections.

This came during a party gathering at St Kizito Technical Institute in Soroti City on Wednesday 9 where party coordinators from all the ten districts that make up Teso Subregion were trained and resultantly commissioned to form President Museveni’s special task force for 2021.

Speaker after speaker showered the ruling regime with endless praise for the remarkable development efforts with mega projects such as Soroti University and the fruit processing factory in the subregion an attraction of envy from hostile forces in the area.

District NRM Chairman Egunyu Micheal revealed that the development in the area would make it hard to break into the party solid fan base, a feat that even the more formidable leadership of Col Besigye Besigye failed to attain in his four successive trials.

Fisheries Minister Hellen Adoa proudly revealed that the battle with the opposition in the Subregion was as good as won under President Museveni’s strategic development strategies in the current term . She however emphasised that only a United front of the party leadership in the region and eliminating internal friction would guarantee the much desired victory for the party in the region.

As for Disaster Preparedness Minister Musa Ecweru, projected that NRM can be defeated under it’s current situation is laughable especially with the country’s major opposition parties barely struggling for their own lives. He described the reported threat of Amuriat’s Presidential bid to Museveni’s incumbency as laughable and unacceptable.

He also appealed to party members to always stick to dialogue as a means of diffusing internal frictions and encouraged them to borrow a leaf from his Amuria district where similar efforts has made the district a stronghold for the party in the region.

To further emphasise why dispossessing NRM from Teso subregion will be an impossible task for FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Teso Subregion Coordinator Paul Eseru said that the clarity of the NRM political ideology in contrast with those of Amuriat’s FDC will settle it all.

” The four core principles of Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Democratic and social transformation have been well explained and marketed to be appreciated by the masses. Under the current situation where the alternative forces have nothing better to offer, you could see the outcome of the contest automatically taking its automatic course. Eseru explained emphatically.

He also singled out the major development projected the current leadership has accomplished for the people of Teso which would make it hard for them to turn their backs on the NRM party supremo Yoweri Kaguta Museveni even when faced with a decision to make between their own and the man from Rwakitura.

He explained that the opening up of Soroti University in the Subregion had not only provided employment opportunities for the region but also saved them unnecessary movements to other regions in search for high education.

He also mentioned the fruit processing factory in Soroti which has boosted Agriculture, and boosted household incomes of the area people. Others major developments he spoke about include; the multi million dollar solar plant at Opuyo in Soroti district which he says has stabilised power supply in the region, a giant gravity flow water project in Bukedea, youth tailored development programs such as the Youth Livelihood Program and Emyoga which have all endeared the recipients to the party and it’s chief Executive Officer Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.