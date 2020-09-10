President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appealed to the party leadership in Teso subregion to work as a team and eliminate Internal squabbles which have over the time served as a stumbling block to the area development.

Museveni’s advice which was read on his behalf by the Personal Assistant to the NRM Party’s National Chairman Milly Babalanda as a special message to the subregion came at orientation and training exercise of party mobilisers for the subregion organised and facilitated by the Office of the NRM National Chairman [ONC] on Wednesday 9 in Soroti.

The President further noted with concern that it’s these inter – member bickering that had created an avenue for the penetration of opposition in the region.

He also said that even when government has tried to elevate area leaders in key positions that would enable them to reach out to the people, Museveni, they have been fiercely foughtand their cause defeated.

“Nonetheless, I appeal to the sons and daughters of Teso who are in key leadership and administrative positions to ensure that the area shares in the national opportunities. The wars and bickering will not take us anywhere. These divisions are what gave the opposition to gain ground and to control Teso in the first place,” the NRM National Chairman said in his message to the coordinators who were tasked to percolate his 2021 door to door scientific campaign model to the public in the sub region.

Museveni also commended the subregion for their role in repulsing the contagious Lord’s Resistance Army insurgents who had spilled into the Subregion from Northern Uganda, mentioning the good work of the area young people under the Arrow boys flagship.

In her speech as the guest speaker, Fisheries Minister Hellen Adoa assured the team from Kampala that there has been a commendable fight from the party leadership to diffuse opposition prevalence in the areas. She thus stated that all that was required was to eliminate Internal party divisions to completely wipe out the opposition remnants in the area.

” Like all the other speakers before me, I would like to assure all our visitors from the office of the party Chairman that opposition here is nearly non existent. All that is needed from our party leaders is unity before we can have the few remnants completely won to our side.” Adoa confidently remarked.

As for the junior Minister for Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru, he congratulated the newly crowned Museveni campaign envoys – the coordinators to take pride in their new roles since it’s a privilege to work for a party which is certainly headed for victory.

He emphasised the need for settling personal differences among party members through dialogue, a principle that has seen his Amuriat district blossom with NRM.

The meeting was the fourth by the ONC’s trail in Eastern Uganda with others held in Iganga, Mbale and Kapchorwa since Sunday 6 this week.

They are expected to be hosted in Karamoja later today for the final training session as they wind up the tour in the region before heading to other regions.