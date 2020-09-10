The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi has praised the outgoing Managing Director Total Uganda Mr Obi Imemba for his selfless and committed service not only to UPDF but also to Uganda as a country.

Gen Muhoozi refered to Mr.Imemba as a giant, a friend and a solid guy of all circumstances. Gen Muhoozi was among the few invited guests at the residence of the Managing Director in Kololo. He called the send off a two way mood with his going being inevitable to go and give similar services to his country Nigeria but also his departure as a miss to the relationship he has built over time with the people of Uganda. “You are a giant that has made your presence felt in such a short time, UPDF has benefited from your close partnership. We welcome your collegue Daniel coming to take over from where you have stopped.” He said.

The CDF further congratulated Total for the expansion of Total services and unmatched refined mutual dealings with the Ministry of Defence and UPDF in particular through Mr Obi. “You are a person I have known to have a Calm persona and in calmness a lot of strength with which you will do something and do it well. Quiet and determined and the results are there to see” said General Muhoozi

The CDF promised to build further the UPDF-Total relationship for mutual interest fod both. He thanked Mr Andrew Rugasira -the member advisory round Table Total Uganda limited for introducing him to Mr Obi Imemba.

In his remarks, Mr Obi Imemba said that what makes business is the people, the relationships made and the interaction a brand and it’s managers build and not the money one invests. “I did exactly that and it worked. I was a stranger in Management but together as a team we have contributed something significant. Uganda is unique and there is always something unique to discover, I have connected with people and I have known every corner which is not the case even of my home country Nigeria” he observed.

Total Uganda is the main supplier of petroleum products to UPDF in the country. Before the departure of Mr Obi Imemba, Total Uganda has made a record of opening up 200 service stations across the country and ranked the biggest in the market.

The send off ceremony was attended by the Outgoing High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Uganda, H.E (Dr) Etubom Nya Eyoma Asuquo,

Mr PIerre Jessua the General Manager Total Exploration & Production in Uganda,

Mr Ellis Edu the Chairman of Nigerian Community in Uganda,

Mr Stephen Kaboyo the Chairman advisory round Table Total Uganda, Deputy UPDF Spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki Among other diginatories.